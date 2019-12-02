Centerra Gold Provides Update on Waste Rock Dump Movement at Kumtor; Management Conference Call at 4:30 PM (Eastern) December 2, 2019

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2019 - Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) announced an update on continuing search and rescue operations for its missing employees and on the Lysii Waste Rock Dump movement at the Kumtor Mine



Kumtor’s emergency response personnel are coordinating with search and rescue teams from the Kyrgyz Government Ministry of Emergencies in the search for its missing employees. The Lysii Waste Rock Dump has now stabilized sufficiently that light equipment is being employed in the search effort. Centerra’s first priority remains the safe return of its missing employees.

Open pit mining operations remain temporarily halted because of the need to focus on search and rescue efforts but also because 100% of the waste rock being mined was to be placed on the Lysii Waste Rock Dump located in the Lysii valley. Kumtor’s mining areas, including the Central Pit, have not been impacted by the Lysii Waste Rock Dump movement since the Lysii valley is an isolated valley over a ridge to the north of the open pit. The Company is assessing alternative waste rock dumping plans which could include utilizing the existing capacity in the Central Valley Waste Dump, the Sarytor Waste Dump and/or in-pit dumping. A re-start of open pit mining operations won’t occur until the Company is certain that the search and rescue efforts will not be affected and a revised waste dumping plan has been completed.

Kumtor mill infrastructure has also not been impacted from the Lysii Waste Rock Dump movement, since the Lysii Valley is isolated over a ridge to the north and at a lower elevation than the mill. While mining has been suspended in the open pit, the Company has sufficient ore stockpiles on surface for normal production levels through the end of 2020. As previously disclosed there is no change to the Company’s production outlook for 2019.

Infrastructure at the bottom of the Lysii Valley such as surface access roads, a reclaim water pipeline and powerline are unaffected by the Lysii Waste Rock Dump movement but, as a precaution, the Company is building a bypass water pipeline to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water to the mill.

The Company has organized a management conference call to discuss these events.

About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and is building its next gold mine, the 100% owned Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

