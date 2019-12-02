Winston Resources Sends Demand Letter to Investor, David Schmidt, Highlighting Failure to Pay for Private Placement

Vancouver, December 2, 2019 - Winston Resources Inc. (CSE: WRW) (FSE: WNT) ("Winston" or the "Company") has commenced pre-legal action against David Schmidt, claiming failure to pay for a non-brokered private placement of $40,000.00. Shares were issued to Mr. Schmidt's holding co and Mr. Schmidt has refused to pay for the shares he received from the company.

The company has delivered this information to Mr. Schmidt via email and mail, it is unclear to the company whether Mr. Schmidt refuses to pay or does not have the financial capacity to pay.

"The company has repeatedly tried to rectify this situation with Mr. Schmidt, it's unfortunate and seems to be befitting of his character as of late. The company asks that if Mr. Schmidt purchases stock he should pay for his stock, a sentiment Mr. Schmidt does not agree with, his opinion of purchasing stock only counts if he is to receive a consulting fee in return. The company will pursue this issue with all legal avenues." says Quinn Field-Dyte - CEO

