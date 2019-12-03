Vanadium One Appoints New Director and Advisory Board Members

TORONTO, December 3, 2019 - Vanadium One Iron Corp. ("Vanadium One" or the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Maria Virginia Anzola to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Anzola has over 20 years of experience advising companies in the mining sector. She is currently General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX - ASND) and Cerrado Gold Inc, responsible for all matters relating to the Board of Directors, its committees, and the overall implementation of corporate governance best practices. Prior to joining Ascendant in 2017, Ms. Anzola served as Senior Counsel for Hudbay Minerals Inc. and as Assistant General Counsel for Primero Mining Corp. In addition, Ms. Anzola served as Consultant to the Tax Group of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP. Prior to moving to Canada, Ms. Anzola spent 11 years in private practice in Venezuela advising international companies engaged in the oil and gas business. Ms. Anzola has been called to the BAR in Ontario and Venezuela and has an LL.M from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Advisory Board Appointments

In addition to the above appointment, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Campbell and Les Ford to its Advisory Board to support the Board and Management in the ongoing development of the Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium project.

Mr. Campbell is an exploration geologist with over 40 years experience in mining and exploration industry throughout Canada, the United States and Latin America. He most recently served as Vice President, Exploration for Largo Resources Ltd., a significant high-grade vanadium producer that he was involved with since its inception in 2003. Mr. Campbell has also worked with a number of major mining companies, most notably Noranda and Lac Minerals. Mr. Campbell holds a M.Sc. in geology from the Department of Earth Sciences, University of Western Ontario.

Mr Ford has over 40 years of experience constructing, developing and producing vanadium projects and is viewed as one of the world's foremost experts in vanadium. Mr. Ford began his career in 1970 with Highveld Steel and Vanadium Corp. ("Highveld") where he was appointed Assistant Technical Manager at the Vantra Project in South Africa. During his tenure with Highveld, Mr. Ford developed an innovative change to the process chemistry used in the production of V2O5. Mr. Ford went on to become Assistant General Manager of Highveld and was a member of the Highveld Executive Committee. Mr. Ford was most recently Senior Vice President and Technical Director at Largo Resources and has also held senior positions with Xstrata Alloys, Precious Metals Australia, and Windimurra.

Mark Brennan, Chairman of Vanadium One commented "We are very pleased to have Ms Anzola join the Board of Vanadium One. Her extensive experience in corporate governance and legal compliance within the mining sector will provide a solid foundation from which to instil best practices in our young emerging Company.

We are also thrilled to have the addition of Mr Campbell and Mr Ford to the Advisory Board. They are senior well established professionals, with a strong record of project execution under their belts that will provide significant additional depth and expertise to management and the Board as we advance the Mont Sorcier project towards development."

About Vanadium One Iron Corp.:

Vanadium One Iron Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The goal is to continue defining the extent of this resource and demonstrate its economic viability.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, President & CEO

