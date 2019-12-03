One World Lithium Announces Drilling Report

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - December 03, 2019 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company" or "OWL") announces a drilling report on its four hole program at the Salar Diablo Property (the "Property") in Mexico. Exploration corehole DDH-1 (DDH means diamond drill hole) has reached its total depth of 650 meters (2,100 feet) and is located near the previous 2019-1 drill hole. DDH-2 is located 11 kilometers south east of DDH-1 and has reached 590 meters (1,900 feet) with a planned total depth of 650 meters. DDH-3 is anticipated to be drilling by approximately December 13, 2019. Depending on its results, DDH-4 may be drilled in the same area.

Regarding the potential for future drilling at the location of DDH-3, Mike Rosko of Montgomery and Associates ("M&A") and the Operator noted "there is evidence of historic and currently active hydrothermal activity in the south. Hydrothermal activity can be a source of lithium, such as in the Lithium Triangle in Chile and Argentina". The hydrothermal activity and location of DDH-3 are about 50 kilometers south of DDH-2 and within 20 kilometers of the Salar del Diablo's southern border. Depending on results from DDH-3, DDH-4 may be drilled in the same area. All groundwater assay results including lithium, potassium (potash), boron, cesium and magnesium will be released at the end of the drilling program.

Mike Rosko is a Vice President of Montgomery and Associates with their offices in Argentina, Chile, and Peru reporting to him. He has been operator for many salar brine exploration projects including Galaxy Lithium's Sal de Vida deposit, Millennial Lithium's Pastos Grandes deposit, and Lithium America's Cauchari-Olaroz deposit. Mike has a Master's of Science in Geology degree and is a Certified Professional Geologist.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

All water samples are collected using a double packer system at various depths in the holes and put into hard clear plastic 125 milliliter sample bottles. The samples are sealed, marked with an appropriate sample number, and sample numbers were further noted by metal tags and attached to the sample bottles with wire ties.

All samples are being kept in San Felipe by the Exploration Manager who is following instructions from the Qualified Person. After completion of the drilling program, the samples will be transferred by the Exploration Manager to ALS Global's laboratory in Hermosillo for preparation and shipping to the ALS laboratory in Vancouver.

In Vancouver, groundwater samples will be analyzed for lithium and other related elements including boron, cesium, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and sodium. ALS Global's ME-ICP15, uses atomic emission spectroscopy to determine the elemental contents of individual samples.

Rock and sediment samples will be dried and prepped in Hermosillo, then sent to Vancouver for analysis utilizing ALS Global's ME-MS41L. The process utilizes aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-MS analysis

(inductively coupled mass spectrometry) to determine amounts and ranges of a suite of elements, including lithium.

ALS Global has laboratories worldwide, with its head office in Vancouver, B.C. Canada. ALS Global is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified laboratory, with similar levels of accreditation worldwide.

Because there is no readily available commercial geochemical standard for lithium, the Operator and the Company will rely on the substantial and verifiable liquid and solid standards developed by ALS Global for quality control and quality assurance. Repeat and check samples will also be analyzed.

The Company has granted a consultant of the Company an option to purchase up to 400,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.13 per common shares. The stock options are exercisable on or before December 19, 2020 with 100,000 vesting on December 19, 2019 and the balance vesting as to 100,000 at the end of each month starting on January 31, 2020 and ending on March 31, 2020.

Mike Rosko, SME Registered member and a Qualified Person as defined by the Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,430 hectare (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

