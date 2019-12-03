Nouveau Monde Graphite to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences December 4th

SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, Dec. 03, 2019 - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or “NMG”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) announces that Christina Lalli, Director of Investor Relations, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 4th.DATE: Wednesday, December 4, 2019TIME: 2:00pm ESTLINK: https://tinyurl.com/120519VICThis will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

In 2015, Nouveau Monde Graphite discovered a major and high-quality graphite deposit on its Matawinie property, located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 km north of Montréal. This discovery led to the completion of a Feasibility Study, which revealed strong economics with projected graphite concentrate production of 100,000 tonnes per year over a 26-year period. Nouveau Monde will operate its demonstration plant until 2020. During this period, the Corporation expects to produce 2,000 tonnes of concentrated flake graphite to qualify its products with North American and international clients.

Moreover, in a perspective of vertical integration and sustainable development, Nouveau Monde is planning to establish a large-scale graphite secondary transformation facility, catering to the needs of the booming lithium-ion battery and expandable graphite markets.

With over 60 years of experience in the world of graphite, Nouveau Monde’s team is developing its project with the utmost respect for neighbouring communities, while favouring a minimal ecological footprint. Nouveau Monde’s project has direct access to the workforce and the infrastructure needed to operate its mining project, and it can also rely on an abundant, affordable source of hydroelectricity, a renewable resource.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Investors Virtual Investor Conferences Christina Lalli

Director, Investor Relations

450-757-8905 #155

clalli@nouveaumonde.ca John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

212-220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

