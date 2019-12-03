Energold Announces Extension of Stay Under CCAA Proceedings

Trading Symbols: "EGD:TSX.V | EGDFF:US"

VANCOUVER, Dec. 3, 2019 - Energold Drilling Corp. ("Energold" or the "Company") announces that on November 28, 2019, the Company and related companies obtained an order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") extending the relief obtained under an initial order previously granted by the Court on September 13, 2019, including the Court-ordered stay of proceedings under the CCAA Proceeding, up to and including January 31, 2020.

ABOUT ENERGOLD DRILLING

Energold is a leading global specialty drilling company that services the mining, energy, infrastructure, geothermal and water sectors in 25 countries. Specializing in a socially and environmentally sensitive approach to drilling, Energold provides a comprehensive range of drilling services from early-stage exploration to onsite operations.

"Mark Berger"

Chief Restructuring Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Energold Drilling Corp.