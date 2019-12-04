Northern Lights Confirms Assay Results from Secret Pass Gold Project

November 19, 2019 , Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Northern Lights") (CNSX:NLR.CN) is pleased to announce assay results from rock and pulp samples taken from Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona.

From 1984 to 1991, 140 exploration drill holes (totaling 15,000 metres) were completed on the Tin Cup and FM zones of Secret Pass Gold Project.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Tin Cup Historic Drill Hole Locations and X Section

(Modified from Arrowstar Resources NI 43 - 101 Report, May 4, 2016. Note this information is historical and has not been verified by a qualified person under the guidelines of NI 43-101)

During site visits to Secret Pass in July 2019, Northern Lights collected 6 rock and selected 11 assay pulps from reverse circulation drill holes TC-10, TC-30, TC-32 and FM-4 (drilled by Santa Fe Pacific Mining between 1984-1986) as part of due diligence verification. All samples were collected by Mr. Alan Morris (CPG, QP) who maintained chain of custody until delivery of the samples to Bureau Veritas-ACME Labs in Elko Nevada for preparation and analysis. Bureau Veritas' facility is accredited to the ISO 9001 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria.

The rock samples were crushed, split and pulverized to -200 mesh. The drill pulps were sieved and split. Analysis for gold, platinum and palladium was completed using a 30-gram fire assay fusion with ICP-ES finish (FA 330/530) with a lower limit of 2 parts per billion for gold and upper limit of 10000 ppb. Samples with gold assays greater than 10000 ppb are reanalyzed using a 50-gram fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. All samples also were analyzed using a 36-multielemental geochemical package (AQ300). Sample splits of 0.5 g were leached in hot Aqua Regia and analyzed by ICP-ES with analytical results reported in ppm and ppb levels.

With reference to Table 1, the check assay results provide confirmation within an acceptable range of the historic results for the holes and intervals tested.

Table 1: Sample Assay Results



Click Image To View Full Size

Source: Bureau Veritas Certificate of Analysis August 30, 2019

The Company is currently in the process of compiling all historic information and data on the project that will reviewed in an updated NI43-101 report.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

1.Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

2.Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

3.Tel: +1 604 608 6163

4.Or

5. Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

6.Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

7.Tel: +1 604 608 6163

9.About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. where Northern Lights is 100% owner; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead property located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100%.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.