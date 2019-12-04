Getty Copper Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Dec. 3, 2019 - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: "GTC") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement financing of up to 6,000,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.05 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $300,000 and 4,000,000 flow-through Units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.075 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000.

Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share of Getty and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.08 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

Each FT Unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share of Getty and one half of one non flow-through common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.08 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

The Company will pay a commission or finder's fee of up to 6% of the gross proceeds to investment dealers or finders (where permitted by law).

The proceeds from the private placement will be used to complete work on Getty's mineral properties, repay corporate debt and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

John Lepinski, Managing Director

