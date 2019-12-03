Blackham Resources Ltd: Appointment of Operations Director

Perth, Australia - Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is pleased to announce that Mr Neil Meadows, who originally joined the executive team earlier in the year as General Manager - Projects and Business Improvement, has been appointed as Blackham's Operations Director.Neil in his role as Operations Director will take responsibility for the company's operations, projects delivery, contract management and general oversight of the improvement of BLK's business processes and systems.Mr Meadows most recently worked as Chief Operating Officer for European Metals Holdings Ltd. on the Cinovec lithium and tin project in the Czech Republic.Previously, Mr Meadows held the positions of COO for European Metals Holdings, Karara Mining Ltd and Queensland Nickel. He was also previously Managing Director of IMX Resources Limited and General Manager at the Murrin Murrin Operation for Minara Resources Ltd.Mr Meadows holds a Masters of Applied Science in Metallurgy from the South Australian Institute of Technology, and was the recipient of the Mine Manager of the Year Award through the Sydney Mining Club in 2007. He was the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy North Queensland Resources Industry Professional of the Year in 2009. His technical qualifications are supported by a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Charles Sturt University, along with a Diploma of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.The directors have initiated the process of appointing an additional independent non-executive director to the Board.Blackham's Executive Chairman, Mr Milan Jerkovic said "We are very pleased to welcome Neil to the Board of Blackham. Neil has been a significant contributor to the operational turnaround and business improvement at Wiluna since joining the executive team earlier in the year. Neil is a very accomplished and highly regarded executive with a wealth of experience in leadership and management in the Australian resources sector. His experience has and will be of great benefit to Blackham as the Company prioritises improvements to operational performance and cost reduction to reduce debt and allow for the transition to the Stage 1 Expansion Sulphide Development which will unlock the pathway to further growth and realisation of the large sulphide reserves and resources at Wiluna."





About Blackham Resources Ltd:



Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.





Source:



Blackham Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Milan Jerkovic Executive Chairman Office: +61-8-9322-6418 Jim Malone Investor Relations Mobile: +61-419-537-714