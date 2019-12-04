Calibre Mining Provides 2020 Guidance: Expects Gold Production of Between 140,000 and 150,000 ounces at Total Cash Costs of Between $840 and $890 an Ounce

VANCOUVER, Dec. 04, 2019 - Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide 2020 production and cost guidance; all dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars.



Calibre is expecting 2020 consolidated gold production of between 140,000 and 150,000 ounces at Total Cash Costs1 of between $840 and $890 an ounce, with All-In Sustaining Costs2 of between $1,020 and $1,060 per ounce. Calibre is expected to generate significant operating cash flows that will allow it to reinvest aggressively in resource expansion and discovery drilling, advancing the high-grade Limon Central open-pit, and progressing the Pavon gold project as a satellite ore source for the La Libertad mill.

Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre stated: “I look forward to the first full year of operations at El Limon and La Libertad under Calibre management. With significant operating cash flow generation, we are investing in our operations to add value for all stakeholders through the drill-bit and by focusing on extending the mine life at La Libertad.”

2020 Production and Cost Guidance

El Limon La Libertad Consolidated Gold Production (ounces) 70,000 - 75,000 70,000 - 75,000 140,000 - 150,000 Total Cash Costs ($/ounce)(1) $740 - $780 $930 - $970 $840 - $890 AISC ($/ounce)(2) $875 - $925 $1,050 - $1,100 $1,020 - $1,060 Growth Capital ($ million) $14 - $16 $10 - $12 $24 - $28 Near-Mine Drilling ($ million) $3 - $4 $9 - $10 $12 - $14 G&A ($ million) N/A N/A $6 - $7

Calibre is significantly investing in operations through the drill bit and will have a total of six drills turning by the end of January 2020.

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.

Notes: Non-IFRS Disclosure

The Company believes that investors use certain non-IFRS measures as indicators to assess gold mining companies, specifically Total Cash Costs per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Cash Costs per Ounce. In the gold mining industry, these are common performance measures but do not have any standardized meaning. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

(1) Total Cash Costs per Ounce of Gold: Total cash costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing and local administrative costs (including stock-based compensation related to mine operations), royalties, production taxes, mine standby costs and current inventory write downs, if any. Production costs are exclusive of depreciation and depletion, reclamation, capital and exploration costs. Total cash costs per gold ounce are net of by-product silver sales and are divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure.

(2) All-In Sustaining Costs per Ounce of Gold: A performance measure that reflects all of the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of gold from current operations. While there is no standardized meaning of the measure across the industry, the Company's definition is derived from the AISC definition as set out by the World Gold Council in its guidance dated June 27, 2013 and November 16, 2018. The World Gold Council is a non-regulatory, non-profit organization established in 1987 whose members include global senior mining companies. The Company believes that this measure will be useful to external users in assessing operating performance and the ability to generate free cash flow from current operations. The Company defines AISC as the sum of total cash costs (per above), sustaining capital (capital required to maintain current operations at existing levels), capital lease repayments, corporate general and administrative expenses, in-mine exploration expenses and rehabilitation accretion and amortization related to current operations. AISC excludes capital expenditures for significant improvements at existing operations deemed to be expansionary in nature, exploration and evaluation related to growth projects, rehabilitation accretion and amortization not related to current operations, financing costs, debt repayments, and taxes. Total all-in sustaining costs are divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure.

