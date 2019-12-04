Pacton Arranges $6m Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - December 4, 2019 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC) (OTC:PACXF) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that it has arranged, subject to regulatory approval, a private placement of 25,000,000 flow-through shares (each a "FT Share") at $0.14 per FT Share for total gross proceeds of $3,500,000 and a private placement of 20,833,333 common shares (each a "NFT Share") at $0.12 per NFT Share for total gross proceeds of $2,500,000.

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The proceeds from the issuance of NFT Shares will be used for general working capital.

Finders' fees may be payable in whole or in part on financings, pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued under the financings will be subject to regulatory hold periods expiring four months from the date of issue.

The private placements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

R. Dale Ginn

Executive Chairman

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.