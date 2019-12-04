Spanish Mountain Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Spanish Mountain Gold Project

Vancouver, December 4, 2019 - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of the National Instrument 43-101 Independent Technical Report (the "Report") for the Company's Spanish Mountain Gold Project (the "Project") located in British Columbia, Canada. The Report relates to the Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") for the high priority near-surface Phase 1 of the Project. The positive results of the PEA, which have been affirmed by the Report, were summarized and announced previously in a news release dated October 23, 2019.

The Report referred herein has been filed on SEDAR under the profile of the Company and can be viewed or downloaded at www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.spanishmountaingold.com .

The Report was prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services under the direction of Marc Schulte, P. Eng., a Qualified Person, following the guidelines of the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 and Form 43-101F1. Mr. Schulte is independent of the Company and has reviewed and approved this news release.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its flagship Spanish Mountain gold project in southern central British Columbia. The Company has prioritized the development of the first phase of the Project in which the pit-delineated high-grade core of the deposit is expected to sustain a stand-alone operation of 11 years. The potential viability of the Project's Phase 1 has been demonstrated in a Preliminary Economic Assessment. Additional information about the Company is available on its website: www.spanishmountaingold.com

On Behalf of the Board,

SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD.

Larry Yau,

Chief Executive Officer

