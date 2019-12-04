Initiates UAV-based Airborne Magnetic Survey at the Philadelphia High-Grade Gold-Silver Vein in Mohave County, Arizona

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - Dec. 04, 2019 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce that it has initiated a UAV (drone) based airborne magnetic survey over portions of our 100% owned Philadelphia project. The objective of the UAV-based magnetic survey is to map the alteration peripheral to the high-grade vein commonly associated with the upper levels of an epithermal precious metal system.

Philadelphia is a high-grade gold and silver vein target located in Mohave County, northwestern Arizona. Core drilling at the property in October 2019 intersected high grade in hole PC19-2T (Press Release dated November 13, 2019) as a continuation of the high-grade vein intercept in RC hole PRC19-2 completed in May (Press Release dated May 15, 2019). The high-grade zone is associated with strong silicification and clay alteration and magnetite-destruction peripheral to the vein.

Initial Geophysical Results

Philadelphia Mine Area

The initial flight block was flow over the old mine workings and the 2019 drill sites. Results to date show a prominent magnetic low extending from roughly the location of the old mine workings, through the area of drilling completed to date, and increasing in intensity northward towards the state highway, where the flight block ends. The interpretation is that the magnetic low is reflecting an increase in alteration of the host rocks towards the north, and at depth, where we anticipate boiling to have occurred and where we would expect to encounter continuity of the grades intersected in the holes reported above.

Southern End of the Claim Block

A grid was flown over the southern end of the Philadelphia claim block to evaluate the magnetic signature of the southern extension of the vein and its surrounding rocks to that in the north where we have good sub-surface control on the gold-silver system. The flight block over the southern portion of the claim block shows a strong magnetic low associated with the outcrop pattern of the vein and extending into the footwall granite and hanging wall volcanics in a manner similar to that which we see in the vicinity of the mine workings.

Central Claim Block

The Company has yet to fly a UAV-based magnetic survey over the central portion of the claim block. That is tentatively planned for Q1 2020, based upon the positive review of the results obtained to date and reported above.

Regional Magnetic Patterns

The entire Philadelphia property lies along the immediate northwestern flank of a large magnetic low, which is suggestive of a large alteration zone at depth. Similarly, the past producing veins of the Oatman district and the currently producing Gold Road Mine lie along the western and eastern flanks respectively of a similar large magnetic low. The Oatman veins display strong alteration peripheral to the veins, especially above the boiling zone and the locations of the old high-grade stopes. We view the magnetic signature of the Oatman district as a direct analogue to what we see in the recently acquired magnetic data at the Philadelphia property.

About the Philadelphia Project

The Company has permitted and bonded a drilling plan that covers up to an additional 21 exploration holes within the large magnetic low identified north of the drilling completed to date. Drilling of those holes is anticipated in Q1 2020.

Greg Hahn, VP Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

Please refer to our web site for additional and complete news and updated images on Philadelphia property. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

We will be attending the American Exploration & Mining Association (AEMA) annual exhibit, December 4 - 6, 2019, at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada. Please stop by core shack to view core & company updates.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO

Phone: (604) 833-4278

