Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Successful placement of the 2019/2024 bond with a volume of EUR 87.1 million



Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG has successfully completed the placement of its corporate bond 2019/2024 (ISIN DE000A2YN3Q8) with an issue volume of EUR 87.1 million. EUR 53.8 million was attributable to subscriptions within the framework of the public offering and the institutional private placement. In addition, creditors of the corporate bond 2016/2021 (ISIN DE000A2AA055) exchanged bonds with a nominal value of EUR 33.3 million for the new Deutsche Rohstoff bond.

The new bond has a term of five years with an annual interest rate of 5.25% and semi-annual interest payment. Trading on the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled to start on December 6, 2019.

The transaction was executed by ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank as Sole Lead Manager/Sole Bookrunner and accompanied by Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG and STX Fixed Income B.V. as selling agents.

Thomas Gutschlag, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff AG: "We are very satisfied with the placement result and are pleased with the positive response and the high level of support from institutional and private investors. We can now continue as planned with the expansion of our US oil and gas business and remain optimistic about our business development in the coming years".

Mannheim, December 4, 2019

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold, copper, rare earths, tungsten and tin complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO

Phone +49 621 490 817 0

info@rohstoff.de