Northern Superior Resources Inc. - Change to Board of Directors

17:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

SUDBURY, December 4, 2019 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior") (TSXV:SUP) advises that Mr. Arthur Murdy has tendered his resignation as a director of Northern Superior, effective December 4th, 2019 so that he may focus his efforts on other business interests.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of the Company states: "Art has been a valued member of Northern Superior's board of directors since 2016 and has made numerous contributions to the company during that time. Speaking on behalf of the entire Company, I wish to extend our thanks to Art for his years of service."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a junior exploration company exploring for gold in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The Company is currently focused on exploring its Lac Surprise property in Québec and its TPK property in Ontario. Northern Superior also has a number of other 100% owned properties in Ontario and Québec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP.

For more information, please visit www.nsuperior.com or contact:

Thomas F. Morris, President and CEO
Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Tel: (705) 525 ?0992

Forward Looking Statement:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

