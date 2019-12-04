IAMGOLD Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Resource Estimate at the Nelligan Gold Project

Toronto, December 4, 2019 - IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("NI 43-101") supporting the initial Mineral Resource estimate for the Nelligan Gold Project, located in Quebec, reported in the Company's news release dated October 22, 2019.

The NI 43-101 was prepared by Mr. Alain Carrier, P. Geo., Mr. Vincent Nadeau-Benoit, P. Geo., and Mr. Stéphane Faure, PhD, P.Geo., consultants from InnovExplo, all of whom are independent qualified persons under NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 can be found on the Company's website at www.iamgold.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

