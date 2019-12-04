Largo Resources Announces Extension of its Brazilian Tax Incentive to 2028

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2019 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) is pleased to announce the renewal of its Superintendência do Desenvolvimento do Nordeste ("SUDENE") tax incentive which extends the Company's current tax rate of 15.25% to December 2028.

The Company's current SUDENE tax incentive reduces its effective tax rate from 34.0% to 15.25% and was granted in January 2015 for a period of ten years on annual production of 9,636 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 "). Under the renewed incentive, the Company's current tax rate has been extended to December 2028 including the calendar year of 2019 and applies to the production of up to 13,260 tonnes of V 2 O 5 per year. In accordance with the SUDENE tax incentive, the Company can apply for additional extensions within 12 months of the expiry date following continued investment in the regional areas of north east Brazil.

Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Largo stated: "Largo remains very committed to the economic development in the local and regional areas of north east Brazil. We continue to make material investments which result in significant direct and indirect employment generation in these areas. We are very proud of our contributions to date and will continue to operate in a manner that supports local culture and identity, while strengthening socio-economic development for years to come."

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

