Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, December 5, 2019 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Mr. Graeme Dacomb, Non-Executive Director of the Company, on 04 December 2019.

On 04 December 2019, Mr. Dacomb acquired 5,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 180.00p per share.

The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Dacomb is 25,000 Shares, representing 0.01%, of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Graeme Dacomb

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

180.00p

5,000

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

5,000

180.00p

e.

Date of the transaction

04 December 2019

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / James Bavister

RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/569198/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Anglo Pacific Group Plc

Anglo Pacific Group Plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
871733
GB0006449366
www.anglopacificgroup.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap