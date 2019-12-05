Revival Gold Reports Favourable Metallurgical Results for the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2019 - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, announces favourable results from the Company’s 2019 metallurgical test program on the Beartrack Gold Project (“Beartrack”) and adjacent Arnett Gold Project (“Arnett”), both located in Lemhi County, Idaho.



Revival Gold’s 2019 metallurgical test program was designed and overseen by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (“RPA”). Test work was performed by SGS Mineral Services (“SGS”) in Vancouver, Canada. Work on sulphide material from Beartrack included the following:

Statistical analysis of lithology, grade and oxidation level variability to guide sample selection;

Preparation of three sub-composite samples and one master composite sample using one quarter drill core;

X-ray diffraction analysis on the three sub-composite samples;

Rougher kinetic flotation tests and cleaner flotation testing; and,

Pressure oxidation testing.

Additionally, five bottle roll tests were completed on coarse rejects selected from within the area of Revival Gold’s drilling on the Haidee target at Arnett.

Results demonstrate that Beartrack sulphide material responds favourably to a combined process flowsheet of rougher flotation, cyanide leaching of the rougher flotation tailings, pressure oxidation of the rougher flotation concentrate and cyanide leaching of the resulting residue to produce doré gold. The overall gold recovery in test work was 94-95% and appears to be independent of primary grind sizes ranging from P 80 107 µm to P 80 147 µm. Mass pull was 12-13%. RPA has recommended that Revival Gold use a gold recovery of 94% in the Company’s pending updated resource estimate for Beartrack.

Results from Arnett indicate that the material tested is highly amenable to gold recovery by cyanide leaching. Tests were leached for 48 hours and resulted in gold extractions of 85-95%. Based on the data available, including historical data for tests completed at larger particle sizes, RPA has recommended that Revival Gold assume a heap leach flowsheet for Arnett and use a gold recovery of 75% in the Company’s planned resource estimate for the project.

“The recommendation to use 94% gold recovery for Revival Gold’s upcoming Beartrack resource update represents a significant improvement over the company’s prior assumption of 84%,” said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. “We are also pleased to have confirmation that the Arnett material tested responds very well to recovery by cyanide leaching and that the recommended gold recovery for resource estimation purposes at Arnett is a respectable 75%.”

Following completion and assessment of the updated resource for Beartrack-Arnett, RPA recommends additional metallurgical test work to further optimize the proposed sulphide flowsheet and design. RPA further recommends additional bottle roll tests and column leach tests at various crush sizes for Arnett.

Revival Gold cautions that metallurgical test work completed to-date is preliminary in nature and may have been completed using samples that are not fully representative of the material that may be mined in future. Results may change as Beartrack-Arnett is advanced and additional test work is completed.

Steven T. Priesmeyer, C.P.G., Vice-President Exploration, Revival Gold Inc., is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content in this press release.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighbouring Arnett Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Revival Gold currently has approximately 52.8 million shares outstanding and had a working capital balance of approximately $1.6 million as at September 30th, 2019. Additional disclosure of the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

