Select Sands Corp. Announces 3-year supply Contract with Large Cap Exploration and Production Company

Vancouver - Select Sands Corp. (the "Company" or "Select Sands") (TSXV:SNS) (OTC:SLSDF) announces that its 100% owned subsidiary, Select Sands America Corp., has entered into a 3-year supply agreement with a large cap exploration and production company in The Eagle Ford Basin. The contract is for the supply of Select Sands' 100 mesh product.

Select Sands President and CEO, Zig Vitols remarked, "Our strategy of serving the Eagle Ford basin operators and pressure pumpers more efficiently with our new transload capabilities in George West, TX comes to fruition with the signing of this contract with this large cap exploration and production company. This supply agreement will provide Select Sands with guaranteed minimum purchases of our proppant while providing the operator with a reliable, high quality proppant near their wells, providing them last mile cost savings. With the signing of this agreement, both companies ensure that high quality 100 mesh Northern White Sand will be used to achieve production results that successful exploration and production companies are aiming for. We are very pleased to announce this multi-year contract and look forward to commencing the supply of our sand in January 2020. We also remain focused on securing other potential opportunities across all the basins for our high quality Northern White Sand."

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company developing its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands project located in Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' Arkansas property has a logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana than Wisconsin sources. The Tier-1 reference above is a classification of frac sand developed by PropTester, Inc., an independent laboratory specializing in the research and testing of products utilized in hydraulic fracturing & cement operations, following ISO 13503-2:2006/API RP19C:2008 standards.

