Tocvan Venture Corp shares listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

December 5 - TheNewswire - Tocvan Ventures Corp (CNSX:TOC.CN) shares are now listed on The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Symbol:TV3). The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Borse AG, is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany.

The Company expects that the FSE listing will help increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe.

Having recently completed a transaction with Colibri Resource Corp. to earn up to a 100% interest in the Pilar Gold property located in The Sonora State of Mexico, the company is pleased to be listed on the FSE, and is undertaking a number of initiatives to explain the company's potential for large economic discoveries to wider base of potential retail and institutional investors.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp. Tocvan is a well-structured exploration mining company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan Ventures Currently has approximately 12.8 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exiting opportunities. The Pilar Gold project in the Sonora state of Mexico and the Rogers Creek project in Southern British Columbia, Management feels both opportunities represent tremendous opportunity.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For more information please contact:

Derek Wood

President/CEO

Tocvan Ventures Corp.

800-825 8th Ave SW

Calgary AB T2P 2T3

O 403-668-7855

C 403-200-3569

dwood@tocvan.ca

www.tocvan.ca

