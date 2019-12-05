Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Site Meeting with CDM Smith, Engaged Construction Manager of Bonanza Mine Project

PHOENIX, Dec. 05, 2019 - Tombstone Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting company, announced today in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company, it is securing the final three permits needed to complete its initial environmental reclamation project. The project consists of moving all of the tailings and waste rock at the site to a gold heap leach pad.



The following is an update to the permitting:

The three permits: Aquifer Protection Permit (APP), BLM Mine Plan of Operations for Public Land (MPO), and a Reclamation Plan for private property are all well into the permitting process. All permits are considered administratively complete.

A Comprehensive Request for Additional Information was received from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (AZDEQ) on November 7 th and consisted of fourteen (14) items needing further information. All but two items have been replied to and these two will be completed by the December 9 th deadline. There were no major items associated with the request.

The Air Quality registration has already been obtained with the remainder of the permits to be obtained by the end of December or early January.

Bonanza has engaged CDM Smith to support the initial construction management of the heap leach pad and will also support finding an appropriate earthworks contractor to move the old tailings and waste rock on site. CDM Smith was the construction manager for developing Phase 1 of the Moss Mine which is similar to what Bonanza is doing. A meeting is scheduled with the CDM Smith Manager on December 6th at the Bonanza Harquahala Mine site to kick off the construction management part of the project.

Todd Fayram, Bonanza Project Manager, is pleased with the pace of the permitting and the minimal number of additional information requests. If all goes as planned, bonding will take place in early January with construction of the leach pad starting thereafter.

