Orbit Garant Drilling Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting

VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday in Montreal.

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the election are set out below:







Director Nominees NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF

VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Éric Alexandre 29,536,645 220,400 99.26% 0.74% Pierre Alexandre 29,556,645 200,400 99.33% 0.67% Paul Carmel 29,555,845 201,200 99.32% 0.68% William N. Gula 29,555,845 201,200 99.32% 0.68% Jean-Yves Laliberté 29,549,845 207,200 99.30% 0.70%

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Company.

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 234 drill rigs and more than 1,300 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

