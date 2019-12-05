Orbit Garant Drilling Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting

VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday in Montreal.
All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the election are set out below:
Director Nominees
NUMBER OF SHARES
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR
WITHHELD
FOR
WITHHELD
Éric Alexandre
29,536,645
220,400
99.26%
0.74%
Pierre Alexandre
29,556,645
200,400
99.33%
0.67%
Paul Carmel
29,555,845
201,200
99.32%
0.68%
William N. Gula
29,555,845
201,200
99.32%
0.68%
Jean-Yves Laliberté
29,549,845
207,200
99.30%
0.70%
In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Company.
About Orbit Garant Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 234 drill rigs and more than 1,300 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.
