ZeU - Legacy Databases Applications Can Now Be Blockchain Enabled

Montreal - TheNewswire - December 5, 2019 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, ZeU Crypto Networks Inc., has filed a new provisional patent entitled "Method and System for Converting Database Applications into Blockchain Applications." The new IP provides a convenient method for combining traditional applications with blockchain technology.

This method does not require any modifications to existing applications. On the database layer, we directly ensure data in the database maintains synchronization with the data in the blockchain. Traditional enterprise applications are database-based applications, and all business services are built upon relational or non-relational databases. A common problem in the process of migrating from enterprise applications to blockchain applications is that the overall structure of blockchain is very different from traditional enterprise applications. Enterprise applications must be significantly modified or even rewritten to fit the structure of blockchain's logic.

This patent provides a method and system for converting database-based applications into blockchain-based applications; multiple applications on different nodes can automatically perform global data consensus to prevent data conflicts. The basic method is to monitor the database written by applications, extract data operations from transaction logs, convert the data operations to a general format, and activate the smart contract on the blockchain to complete the data consensus check at multiple nodes. Each node monitors the blocks on blockchain and synchronizes the data back to the database. In the case of conflicting or illegal data, the data is not able to pass consensus and synchronize with the other nodes in the blockchain. The local nodes automatically roll back when detecting invalid data.

Example 1: Electrical Certificate

In this case, when a record is generated locally, and it needs to be retrieved later for confirmation, such as legal documents, bank orders, etc. Traditionally a centralized database has been used to store the data and validate the conflicts. With the method in this patent, traditional database-based apps could be easily converted to a blockchain-based decentralized system and expanded to multiple organizations.

In a traditional environment, all apps must be based on the same database to store and verify the data. With the method in this patent, there is no need to modify the app code, insert the BC-DB adapter layer between the database and the blockchain in each node, and then select the fields in the database to automatically synchronize to all other databases through the blockchain. If there is a data conflict, the adapter resolves it. All the changes from DB1 and DB3 are synchronized to DB2, and APP 2 could query all confirmed data.

Example 2: Supply Chain

For supply chain scenarios, there may be different participants, like part suppliers, manufacturers, logistic companies, retailers, banks, etc. Product info data needs to be shared between different organizations. Suppliers write records for parts supplied to the manufacturer. Manufacturers write product information and which parts were used for which product. Logistic companies write details regarding product transportation. Retailers write product sales information. The bank needs all the aforementioned information to issue loans.

By adding an adapter beside each database, the databases on different nodes could be synchronized and achieve impressive results. The supply company knows the inventory of the manufacturer. It thus could prepare parts in advance, thereby shortening the lead-time. The logistic company could get the product data even if it is still at the manufacturer, and can arrange vehicles in advance. The manufacturer receives the retail data to help plan the manufacturing cycle to better suit market needs. The bank could receive all the data from the different nodes to detect potential fraud and issue loans to participants.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Other Corporate Matters

Amended listing statement for ZeU

St-Georges subsidiary, ZeU Crypto Networks Inc, has filed today an amended listing statement with the Canadian Securities Exchange that takes into account the recent changes in short-term debt ratios that were previously holding the process. Management will keep its shareholders informed on the progress when material information becomes available.

Missing & Incorrect Information from Latest Press Release

St-Georges would like to correct a mistake include in the December 1, 2019 Press Release "Closing of First Tranche of Financing." Some versions of the press release were disseminated with the wrong amount being raised. The total amount raised is $500,100, while the erroneous release mentioned $501,100. Additionally, one insider subscribing in the private placement was omitted from the list. Enrico Di Cesare, a director and insider of the company, subscribed to 300,000 units of the placement for a total of $30,000.

