Sanatana Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, Dec. 05, 2019 - Sanatana Resources Inc. (“Sanatana” or the “Company”) announces Mr. Tim Barry has stepped down as a director of Sanatana as a result of a potential conflict of interest. The Company wishes Mr. Barry well in his future endeavors.



Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company with an experienced management team and board of directors. Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: STA).

