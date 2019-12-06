Tajiri to Raise $300,000 in Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Dec. 5, 2019 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) reports that subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval it intends to raise a minimum of CDN$300,000 by way of non-brokered private placement of units.

Each unit will be priced at $0.05 per, and consist of one common share, and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the purchaser to acquire an additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the closing date. All shares issued will be subject to the Exchanges automatic four month and one day hold period, fee's may be paid on a portion of the units placed, and insiders may participate in the offering.

Funds will be used to finance on going project maintenance costs, evaluation of potential acquisitions, and general working capital. The Company will provide an updates on closing of, or any changes to the offering in line with the policies of the Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

SOURCE Tajiri Resources Corp.