Athabasca Minerals Inc. Announces Investor Call and Update

CALGARY, Dec. 05, 2019 - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“Athabasca” or the “Corporation”), TSX Venture Exchange stock ticker symbol ‘AMI’ (previously ‘ABM’), announces that it will host an Investor Call on December 12, 2019 at 11:00am MST. The call will be led by Robert Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer of Athabasca Minerals Inc. who will present to shareholders and investors an update with respect to the Corporation’s core strategies and progress. A Question & Answer (Q&A) period will follow the presentation.



Interested parties are welcome to follow the presentation and participate in the Q&A by webcast or conference call as follows:

Webcast URL: https://my.intercall.com/AMI

Dial-in Tel #: 877.254.0905

Conference Code: 9744136205#

NOTE - access to the webcast will begin 10 minutes prior to the actual start time

Shareholders and investors who have questions for the Corporation can either email them in advance to jan.cerny@athabascaminerals.com, or submit them on-line during the webcast. Questions will be addressed within the time available.

A recording of the presentation will be available on the Athabasca Minerals website at www.athabascaminerals.com/news/2019/ on Friday, December 13, 2019.

