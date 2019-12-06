Tudor Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Vancouver, December 6, 2019 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement consisting of 6,000,000 flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.50 per FT Share (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000.



The proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to fund exploration on the Company's Treaty Creek Project.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain finders an aggregate total cash finder's fee of 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and issued an aggregate total of 240,000 non-transferrable finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of Tudor Gold for an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of two years from closing.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering is subject to a statutory four-month hold period. The Offering is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

