MacDonald Mines Announces the Addition of a New Director to the Board and Management Changes

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2019 - MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: BMK) (“MacDonald Mines”, “MacDonald” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Stuart Adair will join the Board of Directors effective immediately and Ms. Fiona Fitzmaurice has been appointed as MacDonald’s Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Stuart Adair, CPA, CA, is a seasoned finance executive who has been investing in the junior mining sector for over 25 years. He has been CFO of Accord Financial Corp. (TSX:ACD), a TSX-listed commercial finance company, since 2002. At Accord Financial Stuart is involved in capital and risk management, strategic planning, acquisitions, corporate taxes, as well as financial management and reporting. Through his tenure, he developed and implemented Accord’s corporate governance policies, including Board of Directors and Audit Committee mandates, Code of Ethics, Whistleblower Policy, Securities Trading Policy and Majority Voting Policy. He ensures governance policies are adhered to as well as disclosed in regulatory filings. Stuart holds a B.A. from Sheffield University, U.K., and an M.A. in Economics from Queens University.

Ms. Fitzmaurice, BA, ACCA, CPA, CGA, is a chartered accountant with over 12 years of experience in accounting and financial control for both private and publicly listed companies. Fiona is currently CFO of Pasofino Gold (TSX-V: VEIN) and was previously CFO for Mojave Jane Brands and the financial controller for Noront Resources Ltd. Fiona has been involved in private placements, prospectus filings, flow-through financings and corporate audits. Fiona holds a bachelors’ degree in accounting and finance from Athlone Institute of Technology, Ireland.

Ms. Fitzmaurice replaces Ms. Tara Gilfillan who took on the role of Chief Financial Officer in May 2019. Tara is the founder and President of Optimize Group which provides, amongst other things, engineering consulting to the mining industry. MacDonald Mines would like to thank Tara for her assistance and contributions to MacDonald Mines during this transition period and looks forward to an on-going relationship with the Optimize Group as we continue to develop our SPJ Project near Sudbury, Ontario.

