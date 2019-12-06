Western Atlas Resources' Shareholders Approve Gran Colombia Becoming a Control Person of the Company

VANCOUVER, Dec. 06, 2019 - Western Atlas Resources Inc. (“Western Atlas” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WA), is pleased to announce that at the special meeting of its shareholders which took place today, the Company’s shareholders approved Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (“Gran Colombia”) (TSX: GCM) becoming a control person of the Company, as such term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.



Gran Colombia holds an aggregate of 15,910,588 common shares and 7,955,294 share purchase warrants of Western Atlas, which were acquired by it in a private placement which closed on October 9, 2019. The shares represent approximately 19.9% of the currently outstanding common shares of the Company. If all of Gran Colombia’s share purchase warrants were exercised, Gran Colombia would have control and direction over a total of 23,865,882 common shares representing approximately 27.1% of the then outstanding common shares of the Company, assuming no exercise of any other outstanding warrants or options of the Company.

Under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, disinterested shareholder approval was required before Gran Columbia could exercise any of its share purchase warrants or otherwise acquire additional securities from the Company which would result in it holding 20% or more of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares – making it a “control person” as defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Such shareholder approval has now been obtained.

About Western Atlas

The Company’s common share are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WA. Western Atlas is focused on the acquisition and development of scalable precious metals projects in premier mining jurisdictions. Western Atlas’s wholly-owned subsidiary, 5530 Nunavut Inc., holds its interests in the Meadowbank project located in Nunavut, Canada.

