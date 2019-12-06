Gratomic announces share consolidation

TSX-V: GRAT



TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2019 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GRAT) (FRANKFURT:CB81, WKN:A143MR) wishes to announce that, further to the Company's Press Release issued December 2, 2019, commencing at the open of the market on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, the common shares of the Company will trade on a post-consolidation basis on the TSX Venture Exchange on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for each five (5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"). Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal to exchange their original common shares for post-consolidation common shares. Beneficial shareholders will have their accounts automatically adjusted. All fractions of post-consolidation common shares will be rounded down to the next lowest whole number and such fractional shares will be cancelled.

The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares on a post-consolidation basis is 38900X207. The name and trading symbol remain unchanged.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We have a JV collaborating with Perpetuus Carbon Technology, a leading European manufacturer of graphenes, to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE Gratomic