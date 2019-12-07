Eastmain Resources Announces Management Change

Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX:ER) (the “Company” or “Eastmain”) announces the appointment of Blair Schultz as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Schultz has been a director of the Company since 2016. This appointment follows the departure of Claude Lemasson as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company who leaves to spend time with his family and to pursue other opportunities. A Special Committee of the Board will immediately commence a search for a new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lemasson joined the Board in 2015 and assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer in 2016. The Board thanks Mr. Lemasson for his service to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX: ER | OTCQX:EANRF)

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company operating in the Eeyou Istchee emerging James Bay gold camp in Québec. The Company holds a 100%-interest in the Clearwater Property, host of the Eau Claire Project, for which it issued a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) in May 2018, and the Percival Discovery made in November 2018. Eastmain is also the operator of the Éléonore South Joint Venture, located immediately south of Goldcorp Inc.'s Éléonore Mine, which hosts the Moni/Contact Trend Discovery (2017). In addition, the Company has a 100% interest in the Eastmain Mine Project under option to a third party and holds a 100% interest in a pipeline of exploration projects in this favourable mining jurisdiction with nearby infrastructure.

Forwarding-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering, and the receipt of regulatory approvals. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans,” “expects,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates,” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are based on various assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; as well as those factors discussed in the Company’s annual information form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Contact

Laurie Curtis, Chairman

+1 289-242-7422

Joe Fazzini, Chief Financial Officer & VP Corporate Development

+1 416-874-0594