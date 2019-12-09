Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Cyprium Metals Ltd: $2.3m Placement

00:08 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce a capital raising of approximately $2.3 million (before costs) by way of a placement of 11 million ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") at 21 cents per Share ("Placement") to fund the Cue Copper Project drilling programmes and metallurgical test-work, due diligence of advanced stage copper projects and working capital.

Highlights

- The Company to raise $2.3 million via the issue of 11 million ordinary shares at 21 cents per share to institutional and sophisticated investors

- Funds to be used for the Cue Copper Project exploration drilling programmes and metallurgical test-work, technical due diligence on further copper project opportunities and general working capital purposes

The Placement will be made to sophisticated and institutional clients of Ashanti Capital Pty Ltd ("Ashanti Capital").

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented: "We would like to thank the existing and incoming Cyprium Metals shareholders for their support in this over-subscribed capital raise. The Company is well funded to advance our Cue Copper Project drilling programmes and metallurgical testwork, while continuing to assess a range of opportunities in the Australian copper space."

Placement

The Company has received firm commitments under the Placement to raise approximately $2.3 million (before costs). Ashanti Capital is acting as the sole lead manager to the Placement.

Settlement of the Placement is scheduled for Thursday, 12 December 2019, with quotation of the Shares to occur on Friday, 13 December 2019. The Shares issued under the Placement will be by way of a single tranche and shall rank equally with existing ordinary shares in the Company.



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:

Cyprium Metals Ltd.



Contact:

Cyprium Metals Ltd. T: +61 8 6169 3050 WWW: www.cypriummetals.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Cyprium Metals Ltd.

Cyprium Metals Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A2PM3P
AU0000050536
www.cypriummetals.net
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap