Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Announces Canada Nickel Completes Inaugural Drill Program

Note that the intersections are referenced to depth downhole and do not necessarily represent a true width. Canada Nickel has insufficient information to determine the attitude, either of the ultramafic body or of mineralized zones within it at this point in the exploration program. True widths will be less than the core lengths by unknown factors but based on the orientation of the drillholes are estimated to be 65% of the length of the mineral intersections.

Table 1b – 2019 Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Project (Drilling from South Side from East to West)

Intersections from South Wall DDH ID From To Length Ni Co Pd Pt S

(m) (m) (m) (%) (%) (ppb) (ppb) (%)

















CR19-06 207.0 576.0 369.0 0.229 0.011 5.3 3.5 0.04 includes 297.0 463.5 166.5 0.272 0.012 2.9 1.2 0.03



































CR19-05 51.6 582.0 530.4 0.227 0.013 18.0 7.9 0.13 includes 432.0 481.5 49.5 0.310 0.015 36.7 10.4 0.53 includes 445.5 472.5 27.0 0.359 0.018 50.8 14.8 0.78

















CR19-12 57.0 571.5 514.5 0.210 0.013 17.1 17.3 0.06 includes 57.0 279.0 222.0 0.293 0.012 13.4 3.8 0.09 includes 61.5 157.5 96.0 0.310 0.013 17.0 4.8 0.16 includes 72.0 88.5 16.5 0.365 0.014 18.7 4.1 0.24

















CR19-07 204.0 619.5 415.5 0.221 0.013 7.2 7.5 0.01 includes 591.0 619.5 28.5 0.265 0.013 91.8 34.2 0.04

William E. MacRae, MSc, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. Samples are bagged with QA/QC samples inserted in batches of 35 samples per lot. Samples are transported in secure bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack Actlabs Timmins, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and 17 other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of one QA/QC sample per 32 core samples making a batch of 35 samples that are submitted for analysis.Qualified Person

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.





About Canada Nickel Company



Canada Nickel Company Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual production of Nickel assets. Canada Nickel is currently exploring its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. The Crawford Project comprises 650 hectares with approximately 17,700 meters drilled to date, with identified Nickel and Cobalt bearing minerals similar to that at the Dumont Nickel Deposit (RNC Minerals property). Canada Nickel is focused on proving up the large bulk tonnage opportunity at Crawford, which provides investors with pure leverage to Nickel, unencumbered by earn-in agreements, in a geopolitically stable jurisdiction.





Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, timing for completion of the proposed transaction, the amount and uses of proceeds, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, and failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.



Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, 78,500 hectares (~194,000 acres) of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.



Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".



SOURCE Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.







