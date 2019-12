Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Announces Canada Nickel Completes Inaugural Drill Program

All 9 holes Intersect Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Mineralization >330 metres Across 1.4 Kilometre Strike Length



TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 -

All 9 holes drilled as part of its inaugural 2019 drill campaign have intersected nickel-cobalt-PGM mineralization in excess of 330 metres

4 holes are continuously mineralized in excess of 500 metres and 4 of 9 holes ended in mineralization

Mineralization now defined over 1.4 kilometres by 350 to 600 metres wide to a depth of 500 metres – Remains open along strike, at depth and to the north

Higher grade area (>0.3% nickel) defined on northern side of structure across a 1 kilometre strike length with intersections of 126 to 260 metres containing an incrementally higher-grade zone (>0.35% nickel) with intersections of 35 to 134 metres. Remains open to the north, west, and at depth.

Hole CR19-11 intersected 390 m of 0.271% nickel, 0.014% cobalt, including 134 m of 0.357% nickel, 0.015% cobalt, and 0.09 g/t Pd+Pt

Second drill mobilized to accelerate drilling for initial resource and begin drilling additional targets. Mineralogy and metallurgical testing to be accelerated.

Mark Selby, Chairman and CEO of Canada Nickel, stated, "This year's drilling highlights the potential of the Crawford nickel-cobalt project as a new, large scale nickel-cobalt sulphide discovery with mineralization now defined over an area 1.4 kilometres long by 350 to 600 metres wide and up to 500 metres deep and remaining open in multiple directions. Unlike some other projects of its type, this drilling has also highlighted at surface a wide, higher grade (>0.35%) area over a kilometre of strike length. With its potential scale, the project's excellent location and infrastructure, our team's significant experience and insights from advancing other large scale ultramafic projects, and a robust nickel market increasingly driven by demand from the electric vehicle segment, we are well positioned to unlock Crawford's potential as a strategic, geopolitically low risk source of nickel and cobalt."



Vance White, President and CEO stated "I am very pleased with the results of Canada Nickel's inaugural drilling campaign. Subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, investors who acquire Noble shares will be entitled to receive their pro rata share of 10,000,000 shares (~18% of Canada Nickel) to be distributed to Noble shareholders under a plan of arrangement that is proposed for approval at a special meeting of Noble shareholders to be held on December 27, 2019."



Based on Noble's current issued and outstanding share count and assuming certain share issuances relating to the plan of arrangement are completed, for each Noble share held, a shareholder of Noble would be eligible to receive approximately 0.07108 of a Canada Nickel share. Subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, it is expected that the consolidation of the Crawford Nickel-Sulphide Project will be completed in January 2020, and Canada Nickel has applied to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "CNC".





Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project – 2019 Drilling



Drilling in 2019 began in September to follow up on the initial four-hole, 1,818-metres drilling campaign reported in early 2019 which intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of serpentinized dunite with two of the four holes ending in mineralization. (See Noble release dated March 4, 2019). The focus of this initial phase of drilling in 2019 was to extend the mineralization along strike and begin testing the northern and southern extent of the mineralization. The 9 holes which have been completed to date have successfully extended the structure to 1.4 kilometre strike length by 350 to 600 metres wide by up to 500 metres deep. (See Figure 1 below.) The mineralization remains open along strike, both north and south, and at depth. The nearly kilometre deep anomaly is only partially tested at depth (see Figure 2 below). The results of this drilling are summarized in Tables 1a and 1b below.



Figure 1 – Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Project - Plan View of 2018 and 2019 Drilling



Total magnetic intensity colored with a linear color transform from low magnetic field (blue) to high (red)



Figure 2 – Crawford Nickel Cobalt Project - Section View of CR18-04 and CR19-12



Total magnetic intensity colored with a linear color transform from low magnetic field (blue) to high (red)



Figure 3 – Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Project - Plan View showing Higher Grade Zone



Total magnetic intensity colored with a linear color transform from low magnetic field (blue) to high (red)





Next Steps



A second drill has been mobilized to accelerate the drilling required for the initial resource and allow additional targets to be tested. Samples to begin comprehensive mineralogical and metallurgical work are being selected and initial results are expected during Q1-2020.



Table 1a – 2019 Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Project (Drilling from North Side from East to West)



Intersections from North Wall DDH ID From To Length Ni Co Pd Pt S

(m) (m) (m) (%) (%) (ppb) (ppb) (%)

















CR19-11 48.0 438.0 390.0 0.271 0.014 28.1 11.4 0.19 includes 69.0 292.5 223.5 0.324 0.015 43.8 16.8 0.27 includes 144.0 277.5 133.5 0.357 0.015 61.9 23.4 0.32

















CR19-10 55.5 388.5 333.0 0.277 0.013 25.5 10.3 0.34 includes 61.5 271.5 210.0 0.320 0.013 30.5 11.1 0.49 includes 208.5 243.0 34.5 0.355 0.015 37.0 13.2 1.18

















CR19-09 55.5 513.0 457.5 0.254 0.013 19.7 10.0 0.08 includes 70.5 309.0 238.5 0.310 0.013 26.9 13.2 0.11 includes 192.0 265.5 73.5 0.365 0.014 47.0 10.5 0.17

















CR19-08 36.0 592.5 556.5 0.251 0.013 20.2 11.0 0.06 includes 70.5 468.0 397.5 0.271 0.013 18.2 11.2 0.06 includes 165.0 348.0 183.0 0.319 0.012 33.4 14.6 0.11 includes 183.0 223.5 40.5 0.351 0.013 26.3 12.8 0.18

















CR19-13 102.0 609.0 507.0 0.237 0.013 10.1 8.1 0.03 includes 300.0 528.0 228.0 0.276 0.013 19.4 13.0 0.04 includes 300.0 405.0 105.0 0.325 0.012 37.3 13.7 0.07 includes 304.5 343.5 39.0 0.351 0.012 26.3 9.5 0.10

Note that the intersections are referenced to depth downhole and do not necessarily represent a true width. Canada Nickel has insufficient information to determine the attitude, either of the ultramafic body or of mineralized zones within it at this point in the exploration program. True widths will be less than the core lengths by unknown factors but based on the orientation of the drillholes are estimated to be 65% of the length of the mineral intersections.

Table 1b – 2019 Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Project (Drilling from South Side from East to West)