Bell Copper Provides Update

Vancouver, December 9, 2019 - Bell Copper Corp. (TSXV: BCU) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Perseverance porphyry copper project including corporate activities.

Perseverance Project

Bell Copper has been informed by Joint Venture partner Cordoba Minerals, that a Magneto-Telluric (MT) survey will be performed at the Perseverance porphyry copper project, located in northwestern Arizona, USA. It is anticipated that the survey will be initiated prior to the end of January 2020.

K-20 is believed to be located on the periphery of a porphyry copper system (refer to Bell Copper news release dated May 21 2019), as indicated by a deep resistivity low identified by a previous MT survey (see Figure 1). However, this survey, completed in 2017, did not close off this anomaly and did not extend as far to the northeast as the K-20 drill hole. The incompletely defined low resistivity MT anomaly is similar to other large low resistivity anomalies associated with major porphyry copper systems elsewhere.

The upcoming Magneto Telluric (MT) survey will be performed to close off the northeast end of the deep conductive anomaly originally identified in the previous MT survey.





Figure 1: Plan map showing the location of drill hole K-20 relative to the MT anomaly.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2825/50569_1d90b1239480b8e6_001full.jpg

Financing

The Company previously announced a non-brokered private placement (see the Bell Copper news release dated October 4, 2019) of units (the "Units") at a price of five cents (C$0.05) per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$500,000. Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of eight cents (C$0.08) per share at any time within 24 months of the date of issuance, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period of the Warrants if common shares of the Company trade at or above C$0.40 for fifteen (15) consecutive trading days. All securities to be issued under this private placement will be subject to a four-month resale restriction.

Closing of the financing is expected to be completed in tranches and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The first tranche will close on or before December 18, 2019 or as is practicable.

SME Arizona Conference 2019

Bell Copper CEO, Dr. Tim Marsh has been invited to speak at the upcoming SME Arizona Conference running from December 8-9, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Dr Marsh will be presenting during the Geology Technical Session where he will be talking about the Company's Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project, near Kingman, Arizona.

For more information on the conference go to www.smearizonaconference.com

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in a region responsible for 10% of the world's copper production: Arizona.

Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project

A primary focus for Bell Copper is the ongoing exploration and development at the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project near Kingman, AZ, where we are pursuing the faulted-off top of a major porphyry copper system, the bottom of which is exposed in the foothills 9+ km west of the Company's property. The Perseverance project is under a Joint Venture - Earn In with Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Perseverance Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

