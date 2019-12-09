Global OTCQX Consumer and Resource Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the December 4th and 5th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com. The event featured presentations from OTCQX consumer and resource company executives as well as a capital markets overview of the cannabis industry from keynote speaker Scott Greiper of Viridian Capital Advisors.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/Dec2019-AgendaPR

December 4th & 5th Presenting Companies:

Presentation Tickers Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: CTEQF| ASX: CLQ) Global Atomic Corp. (OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO) Deep Yellow Ltd. (OTCQX: DYLLF| ASX: DYL) Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCQX: ALVOF| TSX-V: ALV) Midas Gold Corp. (OTCQX: MDRPF| TSX: MAX) Solvay S.A. (OTCQX: SOLVY, SVYSF | EURONEXT: SOLB.BB; SOLB.BR) GoGold Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: GLGDF| TSX: GGD) Brixton Metals Corp. (OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB) Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (OTCQX: NMGRF| TSX-V: NOU) Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCQX: SGSVF | TSX: SBB) Bear Creek Mining Corp. (OTCQX: BCEKF| TSX-V: BCM | BVL: BCM) Trustco Group Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TSCHY | NSX: TUC | JSE: TTO) Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU, MHGUP) Tinley Beverage Co, Inc. (OTCQX: TNYBF | CSE: TNY) Hugo Boss AG (OTCQX: BOSSY | Xetra: BOSS) Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: ARHH| TSX-V: IOM) Rhinomed Ltd. (OTCQB: RHNMF | ASX: RNO) VIQ Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: VQSLD| TSX-V: VQS) Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) G5 Entertainment AB (OTCQX: GENTF| NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: G5EN) Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCQX: XEBEF| TSX-V: XBC) Capital Markets Overview of Cannabis Industry – Scott Greiper, President and Founding Partner of Viridian Capital Advisors 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: FFNTF| CSE: FFNT) Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: JUSHF| NEO: JUSH.B) InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQX: IMLFF| TSX: IN)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE Virtual Investor Conferences