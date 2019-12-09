Unigold Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2019 - Unigold Inc. ("Unigold" or the "Company") (TSX-V:UGD) announces, that it has granted to consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, a total of 250,000 stock options, each such stock option entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 for a period of five years. These stock options vest immediately following the grant date and are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.
Mr. Joseph Hamilton Chairman & CEO jhamilton@unigoldinc.com 416.866.8157
NeitherTSXVentureExchangenor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
