MBMI Resources Inc. Announces Change in Directors

Markham, December 9, 2019 - MBMI Resources Inc. (NEX: MBR.H) (the "Company" or "MBMI") announces with great sadness that Christopher Aiello, a director of the Company, has passed away from illness. Mr. Aiello's contributions to the Company over the years were gratefully appreciated and he will be deeply missed.

Eric Chan, the CFO of the Company, has been appointed a director of the Company by the board of directors to fill the vacancy in the board.

For more information, please contact:

Joseph Chan, CEO

Phone: (647) 299-9203

Email: mbmi@mail.com

