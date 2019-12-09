Pacton Revises Financing Terms

VANCOUVER, Dec. 9, 2019 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC, OTC: PACXF) (the "Company" or "Pacton") announces that further to its news release of December 4, 2019, it has revised the terms of its non flow through private placement by adding a share purchase warrant. The Company will now issue up to 20,833,333 units at $0.12 per unit for total gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant, each warrant exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issue at a price of $0.18 per share.

All other terms previously announced remain unchanged.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

