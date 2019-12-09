CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Advance Gold Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

Kamloops, December 9, 2019 - With reference to today's press release, Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) ("Advance Gold" or "the Company") announcing the closure of the second tranche of the private placement announced in news releases dated October 8, 2019 and November 8, 2019. The Company announced that it has closed the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement of 525,000 units (the "Units") at a per Unit price of $0.08 for gross proceeds of $42,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.10 per share until December 9, 2021, subject to accelerated expiry in certain circumstances.

The Company announced the hold period on Shares acquired by the placees are, and shares which may be acquired upon the exercise of the share purchase warrants will be, subject to a hold period until March 10, 2020 in error. The expiry date should read April 10, 2020, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The proceeds of the private placement will be used by the Company to advance the Tabasquena project and for general corporate purposes.

About Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V)

Advance Gold is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties containing precious metals. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the Tabasquena Silver Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico in 2017, and the Venaditas project, also in Zacatecas state, in April, 2018.

The Tabasquena project is located near the Milagros silver mine near the city of Ojocaliente, Mexico. Benefits at Tabasquena include road access to the claims, power to the claims, a 100-metre underground shaft and underground workings, plus it is a fully permitted mine.

Venaditas is well located adjacent to Teck's San Nicholas mine, a VMS deposit, and it is approximately 11km to the east of the Tabasquena project, along a paved road.

In addition, Advance Gold holds a 13.23% interest on strategic claims in the Liranda Corridor in Kenya, East Africa. The remaining 86.77% of the Kakamega project is held by Barrick Gold Corp..

