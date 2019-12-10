Lake Resources NL: Adds Operational Expertise to Board

Brisbane, Australia - Lithium explorer and developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) announced today the appointment to the Board of Dr Robert Trzebski, an international mining executive with substantial operational, commercial and technical experience in global mining markets including Argentina. He brings extensive global contacts and a network of operations and technology providers that can potentially assist Lake with project development.Dr. Trzebski is currently Chief Operating Officer of Austmine Ltd and holds a degree in Geology, PhD in Geophysics, Masters in Project Management and has over 30 years professional experience in project management and mining services.He holds considerable operating and commercial experience in Argentina and Chile, as a Non-Executive Director of Austral Gold since 2007, listed on the ASX and TSX-V and is Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee. His role with Austmine has allowed him to develop considerable contacts across the operating and technology space of the global resources industry. Dr. Trzebski is also a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is fluent in Spanish and German as well as English.Welcoming his appointment, Lake's Managing Director, Steve Promnitz said: "Robert offers a measured and collaborative approach with vast experience in South America that will be invaluable as Lake advances towards initial production of its lithium products. He will surely be a valuable addition to the Board."As the company moves toward pre-production, and to ensure an orderly transition, the board is currently evaluating a candidate for the role of Chairman. Once appointed, Stu Crow will step down from the Chairman role to serve as a non-executive director in order to devote more time to managing the Company's capital raising activities and marketing, which requires a significant time commitment.Lake is continuing to progress a range of funding solutions including debt or investment directly at the project level to minimise any potential dilution to equity holders. The appointment of experienced chief financial officer, Garry Gill (refer ASX release 31 October 2019) has further supported this process.





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.



The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).



A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.





Steve Promnitz Managing Director