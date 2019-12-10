ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Offering of Flow-Through Shares

Thunder Bay, December 10, 2019 - ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) ("ZEN" or the "Company") announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, it has arranged an offering of flow-through common shares of the company on a non-brokered private placement basis. The offering comprises up to 2.5 million flow-through common shares of the company at a price of 40 cents per flow-through common share for gross proceeds of up to $1-million. The proceeds from the offering will be used to continue work on the environmental assessment and for community engagement.

All securities issued to purchasers under the offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date of the offering, pursuant to applicable securities legislation and policies of the exchange. Finders' fees may be paid, as permitted by exchange policies and applicable securities law.

ZEN hires Alphabet Creative

ZEN has hired Alphabet Creative for web services including building its webstore on the Shopify global platform to deliver an exceptional customer experience when they purchase graphene products from the company. Under the agreement, ZEN will issue shares for debt in the sum of $17,000 at a deemed value of $0.36 per share.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is an emerging graphene technology solutions company with a focus on the development of graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. The unique Albany Graphite Project provides the company with a competitive advantage in the potential graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have independently demonstrated that ZEN's Albany Graphite/Naturally PureTM is an ideal precursor material which easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical and electrochemical methods.

For further information:

Dr. Francis Dubé, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (289) 821-2820

Email: drfdube@zengraphene.com

To find out more on ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, this news release contains statements concerning the acceptance of the engagement of Storyboard by the TSX Venture Exchange and the anticipated monthly fees payable to Storyboard. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although ZEN believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. ZEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50628