Fiore Gold Ltd. Intersects New Oxide Gold Mineralization at Its Pan Mine, Including 35.1 Metres of 0.64 g/t Gold And 38.1 Metres of 0.79 g/t Gold

VANCOUVER, December 10, 2019 - Fiore Gold Ltd. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first results from the 2019 drill program at its Pan Mine in Nevada. This drill program is part of a long-term program aimed at expanding the resource and reserve base and extending the mine life.

The twenty-six holes reported here were drilled at several locations around the main North Pan and South Pan pits, as well as the smaller Syncline and Black Stallion satellite pits (Figure 1). The holes were intended to test the potential to expand the existing oxide reserves both at depth and laterally beyond the current reserve boundaries. The most recent Proven and Probable reserve estimate shows 318,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 0.51 g/t gold (0.015 oz/ton), with reserve cutoff grades of 0.21 g/t gold for the North and Central pits and 0.14 g/t gold for the South Pit.

Highlights from these initial twenty-six holes include:

North Pan Area Hole PR19-005 returned 35.1 metres of 0.64 g/t gold Hole PR19-006 returned 12.2 metres of 1.16 g/t gold Hole PR19-009 returned 38.1 metres of 0.79 g/t gold

South Pan Area Hole PR19-019 returned 36.6 metres of 0.50 g/t gold and 48.8 metres of 0.57 g/t gold in two separate but closely spaced intercepts Hole PR19-020 returned 53.3 metres of 0.41 g/t gold Hole PR19-024 returned 21.3 metres of 0.63 g/t gold



Tim Warman, Fiore's CEO commented, "We're very pleased with the results from both the North and South Pan areas, with several thick intercepts of oxide material with gold grades at or above the average reserve grades. It's especially encouraging to see such shallow intercepts in the North Pan area, and we're hopeful that we can bring these into an updated resource and reserve estimate and mine plan scheduled for completion in 2020."

Results

Significant results for the twenty-six holes reported here are shown in the table below:

Hole Target From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) PN19-001 Syncline 16.8 19.8 3.0 0.31 PR19-002 North Pan 64.0 73.2 9.1 0.41 PR19-003 North Pan 73.2 86.9 13.7 0.26 PR19-004 North Pan no significant intercepts PR19-005 North Pan 1.5 36.6 35.1 0.64 and 42.7 54.9 12.2 0.49 PR19-006 North Pan 9.1 21.3 12.2 1.16 PR19-007 North Pan 16.8 19.8 3.0 0.34 and 44.2 59.4 15.2 0.77 PR19-008 North Pan 21.3 38.1 16.8 0.27 PR19-009 North Pan 32.0 70.1 38.1 0.79 PR19-010 North Pan 51.8 54.9 3.0 0.28 and 61.0 65.5 4.6 0.22 PR19-011 North Pan no significant intercepts PR19-012 Syncline 22.9 30.5 7.6 0.25 and 45.7 50.3 4.6 0.51 PR19-013 Syncline no significant intercepts PR19-014 Syncline no significant intercepts PR19-015 North Pan 32.0 41.1 9.1 0.35 and 45.7 48.8 3.0 0.45 and 53.3 62.5 9.1 0.35 and 79.2 82.3 3.0 0.28 PR19-016 North Pan 13.7 16.8 3.0 0.24 and 51.8 56.4 4.6 2.45 PR19-017 North Pan 64.0 67.1 3.0 0.45 PR19-018 North Pan 53.3 62.5 9.1 1.41 and 74.7 82.3 7.6 0.21 and 89.9 93.0 3.0 0.24 and 99.1 103.6 4.6 0.21 PR19-019 South Pan 15.2 22.9 7.6 0.33 and 30.5 33.5 3.0 0.67 and 41.1 77.7 36.6 0.50 and 83.8 132.6 48.8 0.57 and 140.2 143.3 3.0 0.23 and 166.1 175.3 9.1 0.39 PR19-020 South Pan 56.4 59.4 3.0 0.20 and 68.6 74.7 6.1 1.05 and 80.8 134.1 53.3 0.41 and 141.7 144.8 3.0 0.20 PR19-021 South Pan 45.7 51.8 6.1 0.56 and 79.2 99.1 19.8 0.39 and 111.3 123.4 12.2 0.44 and 131.1 137.2 6.1 0.26 and 144.8 169.2 24.4 0.29 and 173.7 176.8 3.0 0.20 and 182.9 187.5 4.6 0.23 PR19-022 South Pan 100.6 105.2 4.6 0.25 and 132.6 146.3 13.7 0.40 PR19-023 South Pan no significant intercepts PR19-024 South Pan 41.1 62.5 21.3 0.63 and 67.1 83.8 16.8 0.26 PR19-025 South Pan 93.0 99.1 6.1 0.69 and 109.7 129.5 19.8 0.45 and 137.2 140.2 3.0 0.28 PR19-026 Syncline 1.5 4.6 3.0 0.30 and 9.1 12.2 3.0 0.25



Figure 2 is an east-west cross-section through the North Pan area that shows a new zone of thick, shallow gold mineralization centred on the Pilot Shale-Devils Gate Limestone contact that was intersected in holes PR19-005, -006, -007, -008 and -009. This mineralization is well outside the existing pit-constrained reserve envelope and offers potential to add to the existing resource and reserve base at a relatively low stripping ratio.

Figure 3 is an approximately north-south long-section through the east side of the South Pan pit that highlights the thick intercepts of oxide gold mineralization encountered in holes PR19-019, -020, -021, -024 and -025, both above and below the key contact between the Pilot Shale and the Devils Gate Limestone. This contact forms a major control on mineralization at Pan, particularly away from the main Branham Fault zone. All the intercepts in these five holes lie outside the current pit-constrained reserve envelopes and offer potential to grow the resource and reserve base in the South Pit area.

To date assays have been received for 26 holes representing 4,171 m (13,685 feet) of approximately 6,538 m (21,450 feet) completed to date at Pan The 2019 drilling program at Pan is now complete, although follow-up drilling may be planned for the new year once all the assays from the current program are received.

Pan Mine Geology

The Pan Mine is a Carlin-style, sedimentary rock-hosted, gold-only deposit, and is comprised of three main zones of mineralization which has currently been traced for over 1,800 m (6,000 feet) along the north-south trending Branham Fault. The North Zone is composed of a large body of silicified solution breccia along the western margin of the Branham fault. Mineralization extends westward from the breccia body along the relatively flat-lying Pilot Shale-Devils Gate Limestone contact. South Pan is largely hosted in strongly clay altered and mineralized solution breccias within the Branham fault zone, and clay altered sediments along the Pilot Shale-Devils Gate Limestone contact which dip to the southeast away from the Branham Fault. Central Pan consist of several smaller pods of mineralization largely along the Pilot Shale-Devils Gate contact along a series of west-northwest trending open folds and north-south secondary faults.

Gold Rock PEA Update

Drilling at the Federally permitted Gold Rock gold project is complete, and all of the reverse circulation drill hole assays have been released. Six diamond core holes from the same program are still undergoing detailed logging and sampling, as well as full hyperspectral scanning to help characterize any variability in the orebody. Assays from these holes are expected early in the new year but these are not critical for the current resource update. Work on the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for Gold Rock is proceeding well and we expect to release a summary of the results in January, with the full Technical Report to follow shortly thereafter. Based on our experience operating the nearby Pan Mine, the Company intends to proceed directly from the PEA to a Feasibility Study in order to shorten the development timeframe.

The Gold Rock development plan will look to leverage the infrastructure and workforce at the adjacent Pan Mine to the greatest extent possible, in particular the existing Pan power line and the access road from Highway 50. We are also evaluating opportunities to reduce capital, operating expenses and environmental impacts by using the Pan ADR plant and assay lab.

Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information relating to Fiore Gold's properties contained in this news release was approved by Paul Noland (AIPG CPG-11293), Fiore Gold's VP Exploration and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

The reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Pan is being performed by Boart Longyear of Salt Lake City, Utah. Down holes surveys were completed by Boart drill crews, supervised by Fiore personnel utilizing a REFLEX north seeking gyroscope. Select holes were surveyed additionally by International Directional Services for quality control. Holes are generally inclined to -65 to -90 degrees below horizontal and drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. The irregular shape of the ore body at Pan make estimations of apparent widths difficult, but true widths are generally within 60% to 90% of the reported downhole intercepts.

Sampling is supervised by Fiore Gold geologists, with samples transported directly to ALS Minerals Lab in Reno, Nevada where samples are prepared, and pulps generated. Samples were assayed for gold by Fire Assay of a 30-gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish, or if over 5.0 g/t were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. For these samples, the gravimetric data were utilized in calculating gold intersections. All drill samples were also subjected to additional cyanide leach analysis where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy. QA/QC for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream, and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. Selected holes are also analyzed for a 48 multi-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. ALS Geochemistry-Reno is ISO 17025:2005 Accredited.

Scientific and technical information regarding the Pan Mine resource and reserve estimates referred to herein has been extracted from and is hereby qualified by reference to the technical reports for our projects. The technical reports referenced herein are as follows: (1) the report titled "NI 43-101 Updated Technical Report, Pan Gold Project, White Pine County, Nevada", with an effective date of June 30, 2017, which was prepared by J.B. Pennington, M.Sc., C.P.G., Kent Hartley, P.E., Justin Smith, P.E., RM-SME, and Deepak Malhotra, RM-SME (the "Pan Mine 43-101"), as updated within the Pan Mine Reserve Statement, with an effective date of September 30, 2018, which was prepared by Kent Hartley, P.E., and Justin Smith, P.E., RM-SME.

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore Gold into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

continue to grow gold production at the Pan Mine, while increasing the resource and reserve base

advance the development of the nearby Gold Rock project

acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations

