Orefinders Details Three Untested Knight Project Drill Targets

News brief: Orefinders has outlined three distinct targets on its Knight Gold Project which it plans to drill in 2020. Each of the three target has distinct geological styles, with none of them having been drill tested. Orefinders views the Knight Project as having highly prospective geology within a large mineralized system with gold having been deposited over a protracted period. The geology of the Knight Project is complex and has similar features to those found in the Kirkland Lake-Larder Lake camp 110 km to the northeast.

Full details below

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) is pleased to detail its drill targets each of which are located on its 100% owned Knight Project, 70KM east of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Targets Include:

1. Porphyry Lake

Large Near Surface IP Anomaly delineating potential source of mineralization at Porphyry Lake

Never been drill tested

2. Tyranite Mine

Brand New 3D modelling of gold mineralization along the North-South trending Tyranite fault. Tyranite's best intersected grades and widths occur where the fault intersects the East-West trending ultramafic units, more specifically at the contacts of the ultramafics with other lithologies

This interpretation of this geologic model has never been drill tested

3. More Minto Pipe-like Targets

New targets with geophysical and geochemical characteristics similar to the Minto Mineralized Breccia Pipe. A dozen targets have been selected for follow up geophysics with induced polarization method

Never been drill tested

Click Here to View Details on Knight's Three Gold Targets

"Over the past few years, Orefinders has communicated its strategy of making accretive acquisitions in the down market. Now, this news release marks the beginning of us pivoting inward towards our own projects. We are seeing early signs that the market for exploration is turning, we are ready to test the numerous drill targets that we have generated. These targets on Knight are the culmination of our field work, geophysics and new geological interpretations. We are looking to expand on our existing knowledge of Knight's gold resource while also looking for a new discovery within this large gold system," said Stephen Stewart, Orefinders CEO.

Orefinders Knight Project is fully permitted for drilling and the Company is planning a 4,500 metres diamond drill program to test the above targets.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for Orefinders, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by Orefinders all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures that include insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's own control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections implemented immediately if necessary.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused in the Kirkland Lake and Shining Tree districts of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

