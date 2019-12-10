Metalla Announces Application to List on the NYSE American Stock Exchange and Share Consolidation

TSXV: MTA

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2019 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (OTCQB: MTAFF) announced today that it has applied to list its common shares on the NYSE American, LLC ("NYSE American"). Metalla's common shares will trade on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "MTA" and a trading date for the listing will be announced once all regulatory requirements are satisfied. The listing of Metalla's common shares remains subject to the approval of the NYSE American and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements.

Metalla's President and Chief Executive Officer, Brett Heath, commented: "Listing on the NYSE American represents a significant milestone in the growth of the Company. The listing will materially increase Metalla's exposure to a larger and more diverse group of institutional and retail investors as we continue to grow our portfolio of precious metals royalties and streams. The share consolidation allows for Metalla to meet the minimum requirements for the NYSE American, which we believe will improve trading liquidity and expand our globally diverse shareholder base."

Share Consolidation to satisfy NYSE American Listing Requirements

In connection with the planned listing on the NYSE American, the Company is implementing a consolidation of its outstanding common shares. The Company's board of directors has determined that the consolidation will be effected on the basis of one new common share for every four currently outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation") The Consolidation will take effect on or about December 17, 2019 (the "Effective Date") and the Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis beginning at the open of markets on or about December 19, 2019. There are currently 135,160,667 common shares issued and outstanding, and it is expected that there will be 33,790,167 common shares issued and outstanding following the Consolidation, subject to rounding for any fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the share Consolidation. Fractional interests of 0.5 or greater will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares and fractional interests of less than 0.5 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares.

Effect of the Consolidation on Registered and Beneficial Holders

Registered shareholders holding share certificates will be mailed a letter of transmittal advising of the share consolidation and instructing them to surrender their share certificates representing pre-Consolidation common shares for replacement certificates representing their post-Consolidation common shares. Until surrendered for exchange, following the effective date of the Consolidation, each share certificate formerly representing pre-Consolidation common shares will be deemed to represent the number of whole post-Consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

Holders of common shares of the Company who hold uncertificated common shares (i.e., common shares held in book-entry form and not represented by a physical share certificate), either as registered holders or beneficial owners, will have their existing book-entry account(s) electronically adjusted by the Company's transfer agent or, for beneficial shareholders, by their brokerage firms, banks, trusts or other nominees that hold in "street name" for their benefit. Such holders do not need to take any additional actions to exchange their pre-Consolidation common shares for post-Consolidation common shares.

Beneficial shareholders holding their common shares through a bank, broker or other nominee should note that such banks, brokers or other nominees may have different procedures for processing the Consolidation than those that have been put in place by the Company for registered shareholders. If you hold your common shares with such a bank, broker or other nominee and if you have questions in this regard, you are encouraged to contact your nominee.

Effect of the Consolidation on the payment of Dividends

Further to the Company's press release dated November 26, 2019, Metalla has announced a monthly dividend payment on its common shares for January and February 2020. In order to maintain the same aggregate pre consolidation dividend payment, following the effective date of the Consolidation, the per share dividend payment amount will be automatically adjusted such that the dividend payment amount will be $0.004 per share.

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure through a diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

