Engineer Gold Reports Engineer Gold Mine Drill Results

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - December 10, 2019 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:EAU) ("Engineer Gold", or the "Company") announces the Company has concluded its 2019 surface drilling, mine de-watering and underground sampling program at the Company's 100% owned historic Engineer Gold Mine Property, situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. During the 5 month program, the Company completed 14 surface diamond drill holes testing a number of near-surface epithermal quartz vein and shear zone gold exploration targets, and de-watered the entire Engineer Gold Mine.

Subsequent to mine de-watering, the Company completed a cursory sampling program of 3 historic veins on Level 8, the deepest mine level. The Company has now received all analytical results from the surface drill program, reported herein, and will report underground results in a subsequent news release.

2019 Engineer Gold Mine Surface Drill Program and Results

Engineer Gold Mine exploration targets drill tested in 2019 include: Jersey Lilly Vein (4 holes totalling 351.4 metres), Hub A (1-351.7 metre hole), Hub B / Shear B (2 holes totalling 502.6 metres), Boulder-Governor-Shaft Veins / Shear B (1-400 metre hole), Engineer TMI (3 holes totaling 808.6 metres), BC Anomaly (3 abandoned holes totaling 110.5 metres) and the Engineer Vein (1-267.3 metre hole).

Drilling progress at Engineer Gold Mine was intermittently impeded over the course of the program due to wildfire conditions, equipment failure and difficult drilling conditions.

Jersey Lilly

Drill holes 1 through 4 (19DDH-ENG001 to 19DDH-ENG004) tested the Jersey Lilly Au- / Au-Ag-As-Sb MMI geochemical surface anomaly coincident with historically explored veins, trenches and limited underground development on Levels 5 and 8 of the Engineer Gold Mine. A total of 351.4 meters were drilled and numerous shallow intervals of quartz/calcite veining were intersected, however no significant assays were reported. A total of 80 metres of underground development on the Jersey Lilly Vein was confirmed on Level 8 during Engineer's 2019 mine de-watering program. The vein could not be sampled due time limitations and water pump complications. The Jersey Lilly Vein has been traced from surface to Level 8 (>240 metres) and remains an excellent exploration target at depth.

Hub A

Drill hole 8 (19DDH-ENG008) tested widespread Au and Au-Ag-As-Sb MMI geochemical surface anomalies and historically mapped veins of the Hub A zone, coincident with the NW-SE trending Shear A Zone 600 metres NW of the Engineer Gold Mine. Multiple intervals of low grade gold mineralization were intersected in brecciated zones of pervasive silicification, characterized by disseminated pyrite and zones of vuggy, multiphase carbonate-ankerite-quartz veins:

- 147-159.5m: 0.48g/t Au over 12.5 meters, including 0.72g/t Au over 4 metres and 0.61g/t Au over 2 metres; - 162-171m: 0.51g/t Au over 9metres, including 0.82g/t Au over 4 metres; - 210-221.5m: 0.43g/t Au over 11.5 metres, including 0.55g/t Au over 8 metres

A broad gold mineralized zone is inferred at depth at Hub A and further drilling is warranted both along strike and at depth to determine the extent and possible source for this gold mineralization.

Hub B / Shear B

Hub-B is a zone of silicification with radiating quartz-carbonate veins and widespread Au and Au-Ag-As-Sb MMI geochemical surface anomalies, centred by a historic shaft, mine dump and shallow workings 700 metres NNE of the historic Engineer Gold Mine. Drill holes 9 and 10 (19DDH-ENG009 and 19DDH-ENG010) tested Hub B zone and Shear B from a single pad. Mineralized intervals in drill hole 9 and 10 include:

Hole 9

- 76.8-77.2m: 0.652g/t Au over 0.4 metres, hosted in a quartz-calcite+/-pyrite vein - 91-93.70m: 0.41g/t Au over 2.7 metres in a silicified zone of anastomosing, banded quartz-calcite+/-pyrite-pyrrhotite veins

Hole 10

- 76-81m: 0.99g/t Au over 5 metres from a multiphase, vuggy quartz-calcite vein with minor disseminated pyrite and epidote; - 252-258m: 0.36g/t Au over 6 metres in a zone of pervasive silicification and quartz-carbonate veining

Boulder-Governor-Shaft Veins / Shear B

Drill hole 11 (19DDH-ENG011) tested Au-Ag-As-Sb MMI geochemical surface anomalies and historically mapped veins of the Boulder/Governor/Shaft veins and the Shear B structure, 350 metres NE of the historic Engineer Mine. Two mineralized intercepts are reported below:

- 138.2-140.2m: 0.11g/t Au over 2 metres hosted in a zone of pervasively altered silicification and quartz-carbonated veining. - 258-263m - Shear Zone B intercept: 0.35g/t Au over 5 metres consisting of massive pyrite, pervasive silica-ankerite alteration and quartz-carbonate veining hosted in a highly fractured, sheared argillite.

The Boulder/Governor and Shaft veins are known to have historically produced ounce plus gold samples from surface and Level 5.* Drill hole 11 was the first documented hole to test these structures, which remain priority exploration targets at depth.

Engineer TMI / Shear Zone A

A total of 808.6 metres were drilled in 3 holes (5, 13 and 14) testing for gold mineralization associated with a 160 x 110 metre TMI (Total Magnetic Intensity) anomaly, 300 metres E of the historic Engineer Mine. Drill hole 5 tested the northern edge of the TMI anomaly and intersected 2 narrow low grade gold in quartz vein intervals in silicified argillite.

Drill holes 13 and 14 (19DDH-ENG013 and 19DDH-ENG014) tested Shear Zone A along the southern zone edge of the TMI anomaly, coincident with a 170 x 50 metre Au / Au-Ag-As-Sb MMI geochemical surface anomaly and resistive lineament at surface, 175 metres E and SE of the historic Engineer Mine.

Drill hole 19DDH-ENG013 intersected a monzodiorite stock at 212 metre depth exhibiting strong chlorite alteration, moderate magnetism, and 3% disseminated pyrite. The contact of the stock includes 2 mineralized zones with pervasive silicification, brecciated quartz-carbonate veins up to 1 metre in width, pyrite veinlets up to 2 centimetre wide, and trace arsenopyrite and hematite. The strongest mineralization and silicification was intersected from 137.1 to 164.0 metres, and 187.0 to 193.3 metres.

- 185.0-193.3m: 0.15g/t Au over 6.6 metres in pervasively sericitized porphyry interval with white quartz and grey quartz-carbonate-pyrite-hematite vuggy veins up to 5 centimetres wide.

Drill hole 19DDH-ENG014 was drilled from the same collar as ENG013 but the azimuth was turned in an attempt to intersect the stock contact further to the south. The hole ended up deviating and drilling parallel to Shear A. Some minor intervals of monzodiorite dyke were intersected but the main stock and mineralized contact zone were missed.

Reported intervals from 19DDH-ENG014 include:

- 24.1-24.7m: 2.57g/t Au over 0.6 metres hosted in a white-grey, vuggy quartz vein, similar to observed 'Shear B' textures - 185-189.6m: 0.19g/t Au over 4.6 metres between the contact between the interbedded argillite unit and a black, aphanitic dyke.

The TMI monzodiorite stock discovery confirms a porphyry intrusion is spatially related to gold mineralization at the Engineer Gold Mine. Further drilling is required to more fully understand the nature and controls of this relationship, possibly leading to new intrusive-related gold discoveries on the Property.

BC Anomaly

Drill holes 6 and 7 (19DDH-ENG006AB and 19DDH-ENG007) tested widespread Au and Au-Ag-As-Sb MMI geochemical surface anomalies over an area measuring 300 metres X 230 metres, 500 metres SE of the historic Engineer Gold Mine and immediately south of the newly discovered TMI monzodiorite porphyry stock near the projected intersection of the Shear A and Shear B structures. As such, this is a very compelling and priority gold exploration drill target.

Only minimal drill core was retrieved as both holes failed to reach the target and were abandoned due to deep overburden and artesian water complications. A total of 32 metres of core was recovered prior to losing drill hole 7 to artesian effects, which contained an 11.5 metre interval of strong brecciation and silicification in argillite that averaged 0.19 g/t Au.

Engineer will commission a more robust diamond drill to test this target in 2020.

Engineer Vein

Drill hole 12 (19DDH-ENG012) was designed to test the depth continuation of the Engineer Vein below 8 Level. The drill hole targeted the down plunge extent of a known high-grade gold shoot, however the Engineer Vein was observed to pinch to a 5 cm wide quartz-carbonate-arsenopyrite vein at 192 metre depth between two monzodiorite dykes. This vein assayed 0.094 g/t Au between 192.4 and 192.7 metres.

The Engineer Vein has been traced from surface to 8 Level and is known to produce low grade to multi-ounce gold results from past drilling, panel sampling, bulk sampling and mining.* As such, the depth potential for Engineer remains excellent. This deeper drilling should follow a detailed mapping and sampling program along the 193 metre Engineer Vein drift recently revealed on Level 8.

* Engineer Gold Mine NI 43-101 Technical Report by D.O'Brien, P.Geo., M. Redfearn, P.Eng. and Dr. S. Dominy, FAusIMM(CP), FGS(CGeol) dated May 9, 2018.

QA/AC

Reported assay results from samples retrieved during the 2019 season at Engineer Mine were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, Canada. The analytical methods completed by ALS Geochemistry included ME-ICP61 with an ME-OG62 over limit, and Au-AA23 with an Au-GRA21 over limit. Au-SCR21 was triggered on any sample reporting over 3g/t Au. An industry-standard QA/QC sampling protocol was followed, which included regular inserts of standards, blanks, and prep and field duplicates. The sampling and QA/QC program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Scott Dorion, the Qualified Person onsite. A secure chain of custody is maintained in storing and transporting of all samples.

Qualified Person

Mr. Scott Dorion, P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' (Q.P.) as defined under Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101, supervised the Engineer Gold Mine surface exploration program and prepared and reviewed technical aspects of this news release.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified a small, Inferred high-grade gold Mineral Resource, numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets and a modest, high-grade gold production opportunity. Engineer Gold is fully permitted for surface and underground exploration drilling, small-scale test mining and on-site milling at the Engineer Gold Mine Property.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, For further information, please contact: Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo. Nelson Da Silva President and Director Manager Corporate Communications bfowler@engineergoldmines.com nelson@engineergoldmines.com (604) 722-0041

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.