Goldrea Negotiating Land Package Deal in Dixie Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2019 - Goldrea Resources Corp. (“Goldrea”) announces that it is in negotiations for the 100% acquisition of ground adjacent to the recently announced TNT Discovery on the Dixie Halo project made by BTU Metals Corp. in the Dixie Lake area, Ontario. The land package, known as the Dixie Lake Baby is adjacent on the south, west and east of the BTU TNT discovery, and also approximately eight kilometers southeast of Great Bear Resources Dixie Lake area gold discovery.

No final agreement has been reached between Goldrea and the vendor, but will be announced upon completion.

Jim Elbert, CEO, states, “With the released news on November 25th of BTU’s encouraging drilling results, and Great Bear announcing a twenty-one million dollar work program in the Dixie Lake area, we were fortunate to have the opportunity to engage in negotiations for these 320 hectares within the parameters of Dixie Lake and proximity to these active discoveries.”

Goldrea continues to maintain its holdings in the Golden Triangle with the Cannonball property and is looking forward to results of work done on the property, which will be reported when received. The Company also is still actively pursuing the establishment of a testing lab in Irvine, Ca.

A private placement priced at .05 per unit as announced on October 23, 2019 is open which will be used to finance operational expenses and investments such as acquisition of the Dixie Lake Baby land package.

