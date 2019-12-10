Angkor Resources Management Change

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) announces that Angkor President, J.P. Dau, has stepped down from his position effective immediately as he has relocated from Cambodia to Canada to pursue other opportunities.



Mr. Dau became Angkor President in 2018 after serving as the Company’s Vice President – Operations resident in Cambodia. “Angkor would like to thank J.P. for his service to the Company for the past 10 years,” said Executive Chairman Mike Weeks, “and I am pleased that he will be available to Angkor as needed on a consulting basis in the future.”

Angkor’s management will continue to be led by CEO Stephen Burega and Executive Chairman Mike Weeks.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package. In 2019 it added Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas exploration license in Cambodia, to its exploration portfolio.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO

Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734

Email: sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold.

