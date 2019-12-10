Pan Global Resources Increases Financing Due to Strong Demand

Vancouver, December 10, 2019 - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) (the "Company") today announced that due to strong demand, it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement from 8,333,333 units to 14,375,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit (the "Placement"). The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $1.725 million instead of the originally planned $1 million.

Pan Global's President and CEO, Tim Moody, noted: "We are very encouraged by the strong demand for the Placement and are pleased to be receiving new institutional investor support from Canada, the United Kingdom and Spain. Despite continuing demand, we have decided not to further increase the Placement as the proceeds are expected to be sufficient for the Company's next work program."

In all other respects, the terms of the Placement will be as announced on November 25, 2019. The Placement is expected to close on or about December 16, 2019.

Completion of the Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company has committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

