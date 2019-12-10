Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placements

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - December 10, 2019 - Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. (TSXV:CRB) ("Cariboo Rose" or the "Company") announces that it intends to raise up to $250,000, subject to regulatory approvals, by way of a non-brokered flow-through share private placement to consist of up to 5,000,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.05 per flow-through share.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate, with full particulars of such participation to be included in the news release announcing the closing of this private placement.

The proceeds will be used by Cariboo Rose to advance exploration on several British Columbia properties including Lightning Strike.

The securities issued pursuant to these private placements will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Cariboo Rose Resources Limited

Cariboo Rose Resources is a well-funded prospect generating mineral exploration company with six precious and base metal exploration projects in BC and the Yukon. Cariboo Rose recently completed the sale of its Canadian Creek Property to Western Copper and Gold Corp. ("Western Copper") for 3.0 million shares of Western Copper with a deemed value of $2,784,000. Cariboo Rose trades on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "CRB". For more information please visit Cariboo Rose's website at www.cariboorose.com.

David M Douglas, CPA, CA

CFO, Director

Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.